In Mariupol, the occupiers began to demolish the rubble of houses without dismantling them

In the captured Mariupol, the Russian occupiers began to demolish houses without dismantling the rubble, under which the dead people may be.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it and published the corresponding video.

The first houses have already been demolished — on Unity Avenue 56-60, with reinforced security and the involvement of "state volunteers". According to Andryushchenko, the occupiers began to do so after the publication of data on the bodies of those killed under the rubble.

It is impossible to get data on the new bodies of the dead, because after the demolition everything is taken to the landfill of the Left Bank district. If corpses remained in the buildings, they were unloaded together with garbage at the landfill.