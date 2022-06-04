In the 101 day of the war, Russia killed 261 Ukrainian children

In Ukraine, 465 children were injured in a full-scale Russian invasion. To date, the war has claimed the lives of 261 children.

This was announced by the Office of the Prosecutor General with reference to juvenile prosecutors.

The day before, infant mortality statistics were the same. At the same time, the Luhansk Oblast State Administration reported that a mother and child had died in the shelling of the Russian army on June 3 in the town of Hirske.

The prosecutorʼs office also noted that on June 2, Russian servicemen fired artillery at the village of Maryanske, Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Then a woman and two children aged 10 and 7 were injured.

Children in the Donetsk Oblast suffered the most — 187 casualties, but these figures are not final, as work is underway to determine the number of victims in places of active hostilities, in the now occupied and liberated territories.