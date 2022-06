In Odesa Oblast at about 5:30 a.m. on June 4, an explosion erupted and a column of smoke rose into the sky. Russia has launched a cruise missile X-59 from the strategic aircraft.

This was reported by the South (Pivden) operational command of the Ukrainian Army.

The missiles hit warehouses on the territory of the agricultural enterprise. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

According to preliminary data, there are two victims. An investigative task force is working on the spot.