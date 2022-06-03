Interior Minister: Defense Ministry intelligence officers communicate with Azov captured soldiers

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, stated that Ukrainian intelligence officers kept in touch with the captured soldiers of the Azov Regiment.

"Today, communication with the captured soldiers of the Azov Regiment is carried out by our intelligence officers from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. It is through them that we learn more about the conditions of detention, nutrition and the possibility of their release. We all know that they will all be here in Kyiv, and we are doing everything possible to make it happen," said the Interior Minister.