A special group is working in Ukraine to develop a plan for the countryʼs reconstruction after the war

The head of Ukraineʼs negotiating team with the Russians, Peopleʼs Deputy David Arakhamiya, said that the second phase of the war was under way in Ukraine.

At the same time, according to him, active work is underway to overcome financial and economic difficulties.

"We need to offer a vision of a new Ukraine after our victory, help businesses relocate businesses, create conditions for entrepreneurs so that they can support themselves, their families and their employees," he said.

Arkahamiia adds that a special group is working together to develop a plan for the countryʼs reconstruction.

“Work is underway in the international arena with the involvement of all stakeholders, partners, specific projects are being prepared and sources of funding are being sought. In the near future, we will present these developments to the public, "he concluded.