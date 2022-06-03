The government repealed a 1994 decree on specialties for women to be registered in the military

The Cabinet of Ministers has repealed a 1994 decree on the list of specialties for which women can be registered in the military.

This was announced by the Permanent Representative of the Government to the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

This resolution determined that women in the following specialties could be registered: medical, telephone operators, telegraphists, radio operators, radiotelephonists, radiotelegraphists, radiometrists, radio mechanics, radio operators, telegraph mechanics, phototelegraphers, photoradiotelegraphists; in the field of computer technology — technicians, craftsmen, mechanics, operators; in the field of optical and sound measuring instruments, measurement and metrology — technicians, craftsmen, meteorologists, hydrometeorologists; in the field of cartography, topogeodesy, photogrammetry and aerial photography services — photogrammetrists, photolaborators, operators, masters, engravers, topogeodesists, zincographers, theodolites: in the field of printing — engravers, zincographers, masters of printing machines, as well as film radio.