Two Reuters reporters were injured near Sievierodonetsk. Their driver died

Two Reuters reporters were injured in the shelling near Sievierodonetsk. Their driver died.
This was reported by CNN, citing a comment from Reuters.
The agency said it happened on the way to Sievierodonetsk. They were riding in a separatist car provided by Russian militants. The driver was from the Russians. Details of the incident were not reported by Reuters.
At the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian government called on international journalists not to receive accreditation from the Russian occupiers on Ukrainian territory. In addition, they were warned about traps, prepared pictures and punishments for violating the entrance to the sovereign territory of Ukraine.