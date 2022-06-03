Japan has provided additional $ 500 million in support to Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has approved amendments to the agreement with the Japanese government to increase the amount of soft loans by 65 billion Japanese yen (about $ 500 million). The total loan amount will now be about $ 600 million.

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The allocated funds will be used to provide priority social and humanitarian expenditures, health care expenditures, support for internally displaced persons, etc.

The loan repayment period is 30 years, and the grace period is 10 years, the interest rate is 1% per annum. The period of availability of funds is one year from the date of entry into force of the loan agreement.