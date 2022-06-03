The Ukrainian Armed Forces forced the Russians to withdraw from two villages in the Sievierodonetsk direction

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, Ukrainian troops forced the Russian occupiers to withdraw from the villages of Metiolkine and Bilohorivka.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzyanyk at a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center.

"The enemy suffered losses and withdrew. As of this morning, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, is conducting assault operations in residential areas of the central part of Sievierodonetsk, while suffering casualties. Currently, active fighting continues," Motuzyanyk said.

He stressed that in the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders do not allow the Russians to push the Armed Forces out of their positions and create conditions for the offensive.