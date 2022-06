Restrictions on the sale of alcohol have been eased in Lviv, allowing all types of alcohol to be sold in restaurants, shops, and supermarkets.

The city council announced this on Friday, June 3.

It will be possible to sell all types of alcohol from 12 pm to 9 pm. Alcohol consumption on summer playgrounds and terraces near restaurants is still prohibited.

Prior to that, only soft drinks (wine, champagne, cider, and beer) were sold in Lviv.