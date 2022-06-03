Elon Musk handed over Tesla Powerwall solar panels to Ukraine

American billionaire and owner of Tesla Elon Musk sent solar panels to Ukraine.

This was announced on June 3 by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

At present, these panels ensure the operation of critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv oblast. In the deoccupied territories, which have suffered the most from the Russians, there are problems with electricity, and Tesla Powerwall stations provide backup power during power outages.

In the photo — employees of the outpatient clinic in Borodyanka.