The SBU detained an FSB agent while filming a Ukrainian military facility

SBU counterintelligence officers detained an FSB agent who was collecting data on objects that could be a target for Russian shelling.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Security Service of Ukraine Artem Dekhtiarenko.

According to him, the traitor was detained in the act during the filming of one of the military facilities.

The malefactor turned out to be a local resident, a former executive officer, and an active fan of the banned Shariy party. The special services of the Russian Federation regularly kept in touch with him. They were interested in the coordinates not only of units of law enforcement agencies and military units but also of administrative buildings of public authorities.

The SBU is currently investigating whether the agent planned a series of terrorist attacks in Ukraine. After all, he invited the following weapons to the Russian FSB:

▪️ pistols with silencer and sights;

▪️ ammunition with shops;

▪️ grenades with fuses;

▪️ anti-personnel mines MON-50 with radio detonators.

The enemy agent was informed about the suspicion of treason.