Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defense: Russian occupiers threaten the work of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russian occupiers threaten the work of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. There are almost no spare parts and consumables at the station.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense in its Facebook.

It is noted that during its capture one of the shells exploded near the power unit.

"As a result, there was a leak of oil. The damage was repaired, but the staff was forced to fill the circuit with used oil, ”Ukrainian intelligence explained.

Currently, work on ZNPP is on a rotating basis. The duration of the watch is one week.

The Russian occupiers are trying to find ways to connect ZNPP to Russiaʼs power system, but they have failed.