The bodies of six civilians were found in a house in Mariupol, which the Russians shot from a tank for the sake of a propaganda video.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation began to dismantle the debris and destroy evidence of their own crimes in one of the districts of Mariupol. It was there that Russian TV filmed a propaganda story in which Russians shot a house from a tank. Russian invaders retrieved the bodies of six people from the rubble of this building.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reports about it.

"Remember the Russia Today (RT) propaganda video of a Russian tank shooting civilians close for a good shot? At that time, we pointed out that the video was shot in the area of Pashkovsky Street and Pershoho Travnia Avenue, Andryushchenko said, demonstrating exactly where this was happening.

According to him, yesterday six civilian bodies were retrieved from the rubble of one of the houses that shot down a Russian tank for the sake of a propaganda video. Five civilian men and one woman were killed. Their bodies were taken to a mass grave in the village of Vynohradne.

"This is the first recorded and irrefutable fact of killing civilians in Mariupol for video content," Andryushchenko added.