Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Ukraineʼs border area.

This was reported in the State Border Guard Service.

Today at about 5 am, the Russians opened fire on the border area between Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts from several directions.

They fired multiple rocket launchers and 120-mm mortars at Ukraine. In total, at least 100 enemy missiles and mines arrived from Russia.

There are no significant damage or casualties.