The Kyiv funicular is being closed for repairs

Kyiv funicular closes for scheduled repairs.

The first deputy head of Kyiv City Administration Nikolay Povoroznyk reported about it.

According to him, thanks to volunteers, the funicular was also preserved as a historical monument.

"With the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale aggression, Kyiv was faced with the question of the functioning of the funicular not only as public transport, but also as a monument. After all, the funicular has the status of a monument of architecture, history, science and technology. The decoration of the lobbies is especially valuable, namely stained glass windows made by Ukrainian artists Valentyn Zadorozhny and Mykola Shkaraputa," Mykola Povoroznyk said.

Stained-glass windows of the upper station of the funicular were covered with 12 wooden boards, reinforced with fire-resistant tarpaulin and galvanized iron sheets. The lower station was also secured. Work on the protection of unique stained glass windows lasted more than a month.

"Now, in addition to the conservation of the artistic elements of the funicular, there is the issue of planned annual repairs, which must undergo a lift. Therefore, now the funicular will be closed for scheduled repairs to open the door to visitors at the first opportunity," Povoroznyk said.