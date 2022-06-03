A woman was killed in the shelling of the Russians in Lysychansk, fighting continues in the center of Sievierodonetsk and in the villages around the city

Fighting continues in the center of Sievierodonetsk and satellite villages of the city.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai.

The Russian army stormed Metiolkine and Borivske, but was unsuccessful. The Russians fired from aircraft on Borivske. They were striking from the air in Ustynivka and Myrna Dolyna.

In the center of Sievierodonetsk, nine houses were damaged, in Zolotye — six, three houses were destroyed in Toshkivka.

In Lysychansk, in addition to two high-rise buildings, Russian shelling damaged a fire department. A woman was killed in an artillery shelling in the morning in the city. Mass destruction is also in Hirske — there the Russians destroyed 16 houses.

Over the past day in the Donbas, the Armed Forces repulsed five enemy attacks, destroyed five tanks, three artillery systems, and two armored combat vehicles. Air defense units shot down three Russian Orlan-10 drones.