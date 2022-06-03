The Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated more than 20 occupiers and repulsed a Russian counterattack in the south

The Ukrainian military repulsed a counterattack by Russians who wanted to regain lost ground near the village of Mykolaivka in Kherson Oblast. This village was liberated by the Armed Forces a few days ago.

This was reported by the Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook.

"The desperate attempt of the ruscists to regain the lost position in the area of Mykolayivka village in Kherson Oblast didnʼt succeed. Then 2 air strikes were inflicted on our positions. We suffered No losses. As a result of the massive shelling of Novovorontsovka, 2 civilians were injured," the military said.

In total, during the day, Ukrainian troops destroyed 24 occupiers, a T-72 tank, 4 Msta-B howitzers, and 4 units of armored and motor vehicles.