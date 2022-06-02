Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia will inevitably face a reduction in revenues through the sixth EU sanctions package

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the reduction of Russiaʼs revenues from oil sales is inevitable.

According to the head of state, the European Union is gradually moving towards the introduction of the sixth package of sanctions against Russia but has difficulties with this.

"Frankly, it is very difficult, because the point of this package is primarily in oil. The world is finally giving up Russian oil. And other countries, which produce much better and lighter oil, are preparing to replace Russian supplies. Therefore, huge sums are lost for the aggressor state in this direction," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

"Of course, Russia is trying to counter. She has long enjoyed the flow of petrodollars and does not want to give it up. But it has to. It will have to get used to the fact that a very painful reduction in income is an inevitable consequence of the war for its culprit, Russia," the president added.