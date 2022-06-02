Ukrainian troops in Donbas repulsed 5 attacks in a day and destroyed 13 units of enemy equipment

During this day, Ukrainian defenders in Donbas repulsed 5 attacks by Russian troops and destroyed 13 units of enemy equipment. Fighting is still going on at two locations.

This was reported by the Joint Forces Group.

The Russians lost 5 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 2 armored combat vehicles, and 3 Orlan-10 drones.

The occupiers are firing along the entire line of defense. During the day, they fired on about 30 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. 42 residential buildings, two factories, administrative premises, automobiles of several state fire and rescue units, and a hangar were destroyed and damaged. As a result of these shellings, 5 civilians were killed and 7 others were injured.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational and Tactical Group "East" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day 32 invaders, a command and control post of Russian forces, 2 tanks, one BMP, an armored personnel carrier, 2 artillery systems, 1 mortar, and 1 drone were destroyed.