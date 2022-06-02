The United Nations has confirmed the deaths of more than 4,000 Ukrainians killed in Russian shelling

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed the deaths of 4,169 Ukrainians killed in the Russian invasion. Another 4,982 people were injured. Among the dead — 268 children

These are data from February 24 to midnight on June 1.

The organization emphasizes that the real numbers are much higher, "as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."

This applies, for example, to Mariupol (Donetsk Oblast), Izium (Kharkiv Oblast) and Popasna (Luhansk Oblast), "where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties."