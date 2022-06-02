Evening summary of the General Staff: Russians in Donbas attack eight settlements, and in Belarus bypass the border area

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information as of 18:00 on June 2.

The situation at the front is as follows:

In Belarus, forest roads, bypasses and bridges are being mined in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy moves artillery and motorized infantry units.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the Russians are preparing for an offensive and shelling the positions of the Armed Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating on maintaining the occupied frontiers. The enemy continues to shell civilian infrastructure in the areas of Tsyrkuny, Stara Hnylytsia, Peremoha and Staryi Saltiv. He also struck air strikes near New.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy creates conditions for the offensive. It fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Dovhenke, Virnopillia, Hrushuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha and Husarivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the Russian occupiers are firing along the entire line of contact.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians fired on infrastructure in the areas of Sosnove, Sviatohirsk, Staryi Karavan and Raihorodok. Fighting is taking place in the areas of Studenok, Sosnove and Yarova.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue shelling the positions of the Armed Forces in the districts of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Enemy assault aircraft struck in the areas of Ustynivka and Borivske. In addition, the enemy carried out an unsuccessful assault near Borivske.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy led the offensive in the areas of the settlements of Komyshuvakha, Mykolaivka, Vrubivka, Berestove and Bilohorivka. The fighting continues.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the enemy moved to the defense and fired on the areas of Shyroke, Lepetykha, Shevchenkove, Osokorivka, and Partizanske.