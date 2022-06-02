General Staff: Russia fired 59 missiles and 36 air strikes on Ukraine in a week

Since May 26, Russia has launched 59 missiles and 36 air strikes on Ukraine.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

According to Hromov, the main targets of the enemy were the objects of transport infrastructure and railway communication.

"Since the beginning of hostilities, the enemy has made 5,722 aircraft and 551 cruise missile attacks. 1,211 flights were made from Belarus alone, which is more than 20%," said the brigadier general.

He stressed that the situation on all fronts remains critical.