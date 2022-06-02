Ukraine spends UAH 3,000 a month on each Russian prisoner of war. The Ministry of Justice told what these funds are used for

One Russian prisoner of war needs UAH 3,000 a month for food, clothing, hygiene items and utilities.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska.

According to her, this amount does not include the cost of medical equipment, medicines, staff salaries.

"Such costs are justified, as the conditions of detention of prisoners of war must comply with the Geneva Convention, and living and healthy Russian prisoners — a necessary exchange fund to return home Ukrainian prisoners from Russia and its temporarily controlled territories," — said Vysotska.