Palantir, a world leader in software development, is ready to become Ukraineʼs partner in the defense sector

The worldʼs largest company Palantir is ready to become a partner of Ukraine in the sector of defense, security, and digital technologies. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Today, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we met with Palantir CEO Alex Karp," he wrote.

The company is ready to open an office in Ukraine and start joint development with Ukrainian specialists.

"Further cooperation with Palantir will help strengthen our army and defeat the enemy as soon as possible because, in todayʼs war, technology plays a big role," Fedorov said.

Palantir is a world leader in data analysis software development. The companyʼs products are used by the US Department of Defense, large investment banks, and hedge funds.