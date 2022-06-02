A new order of crossing the demarcation line has been established in Zaporizhzhia oblast

A new procedure for crossing the demarcation line has been established in Zaporizhzhia oblast. It is possible to cross the lines of contact for persons and vehicles, as well as to move cargoes (goods) as part of humanitarian columns through certain checkpoints near the village of Kamyanske, Oblast Military Administration reported.

Columns are formed daily from 9 am to 4 pm. The place of formation of humanitarian columns for civilians, volunteers, and freight transport is a parking lot near the car market (36 Orikhivske Highway, Zaporizhzhia).

Due to the possible danger, servicemen and law enforcement officers serving at checkpoints have the right, if necessary, to inspect items, vehicles, luggage, and cargo transported across the line of contact.

Collision line crossing rules:

Crossing the line of contact in the direction of the territory in which the state exercises its powers in full, is carried out by citizens of Ukraine in the presence of an identity document and confirming their citizenship of Ukraine.

In the absence of identity documents confirming the citizenship of Ukraine, or in the presence of information indicating the involvement of a person in a criminal or administrative offense, he is detained and taken to the National Police.

Crossing the line of contact in the direction of the temporarily occupied territories is carried out by citizens of Ukraine, who must state the reasons for the need to stay in this territory, and if there is an identity document confirming citizenship of Ukraine, registration of residence or ownership of housing or land within the occupied territory.

In the event of an immediate threat to life and harm to the health of citizens in the area of the checkpoint may temporarily prohibit the movement of vehicles and people.

“In case of confirmation of joining the humanitarian column on the chosen day, arrive at the parking lot near the car dealership (36 Orikhivske Highway, Zaporizhzhia) to form a humanitarian column. Have the second copy of the printed application with you," the statement reads.