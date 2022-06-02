Poland will stop paying most Ukrainian refugees from July 1

Poland will stop paying aid to Ukrainian refugees from July 1. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they have received 40 zlotys (about 320 hryvnias) a day for food and accommodation.

This was reported by Rzeczpospolita.

An exception will be made for people with disabilities, pregnant women, and those with many children. Polish governmentʼs refugee spokesman Pavlo Bossernaker said most refugees were already able to stand on their own two feet in the current situation.

In a special law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine, the Polish government initially guaranteed benefits for the first 60 days. One month ago, he extended his term for another 60 days. "We see that many Ukrainians are looking for work and finding it. We want to encourage others to be active. Four months of full protection is, in our opinion, enough time," said a senior PiS politician, albeit on condition of anonymity.