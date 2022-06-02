The UN has agreed to change Turkeyʼs international name to Türkiye

The United Nations has responded to Turkeyʼs request to change the spelling of the countryʼs name to foreign languages. The country will now be called Türkiye internationally.

This was reported by Anadolu.

UN spokesman Stefan Dujarrik said they had received a letter from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addressed to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres asking them to use Türkiye instead of Turkey internationally.

Dujarric noted that the change of the countryʼs name took effect upon receipt of the letter.