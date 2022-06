Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent an official letter to the UN asking it to change the countryʼs international name — Turks want to be called Türkiye instead of Turkey.

Cavusoglu wrote about this on his Twitter account.

"The process we started under our President Erdogan to increase the value of our countryʼs brand is coming to an end," he explained.

Cavusoglu said that in a letter to the UN, Turkey registers the name of its country in all foreign languages as Türkiye.