Johnny Depp has won a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard

American actor Johnny Depp has won a case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence.

The BBC writes about this.

The jury ruled that the actress "acted with malicious intent" and slandered her ex-husband, and her allegations about the marriage to Depp in a 2018 Washington Post article were untrue.

The actor was awarded $ 15 million in compensation, and Heard — $ 2 million, because the jury decided that the actor slandered his ex-wife through a lawyer.

In the lawsuit, the actor claimed that Heard disgraced him by writing an article in the Washington Post that she had experienced domestic violence. He demanded $ 50 million in compensation from his ex-wife.

Johnny Deppʼs lawsuit, filed in 2019, is based on Amber Heardʼs 2018 article for The Washington Post, entitled: "I spoke out against sexual violence — and faced the wrath of our culture. That must change." Deppʼs name is not directly mentioned in the text, but Heard wrote that two years before the article was published, she had become "a public figure who learned from her own experience what domestic violence is."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first met in 2009 during the filming of "The Rum Diary". A romance was established between the actors. Johnny Depp divorced Vanessa Paradis, with whom he spent 14 years and has two children, Heard broke off relations with artist Tasia van Ree. In 2015, they married. However, the marriage was short-lived — in May 2016, Amber Heard went to court in Los Angeles with bruises on her face. She accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence and asked the court to issue a restraining order against her husband. The court granted the request and Heard soon filed for divorce. Depp denied beating his wife, but the court ordered him to pay Heard $ 7 million. In 2017, the couple broke up. Heard transferred the proceeds to organizations fighting domestic violence.