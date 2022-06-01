Ukraine and Poland plan to set up a joint venture to produce weapons and have signed a memorandum

Ukraine and Poland have signed a memorandum on the establishment of a commission that will prepare recommendations for the establishment of a joint venture for the manufacture of weapons and military equipment.

This was reported by the Government Portal following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Polish Council of Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki.

The parties signed a number of bilateral documents. In particular, a memorandum on the establishment of a Polish-Ukrainian commission to establish cooperation between enterprises of the two countries.

Declarations on the development of Ukrainian communities as part of the post-war reconstruction plan and on the interaction of border services and the memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the energy sector were also signed.

"Our countries have agreed on the need to increase cross-border trade in electricity and restore power lines Khmelnytskyi NPP — Rzeszow. This is an extremely important project for Ukraine, which will open additional opportunities for the export of Ukrainian electricity to Europe," Shmyhal said.