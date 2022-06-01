Mayor of Mariupol: Russian occupiers are forcing Mariupol residents to work for water

The occupiers of the Russian Federation involved the "Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic" in the delivery of water in Mariupol. The city still has no water supply. But the townspeople are simply not given drinking water — the Russians are forcing the people of Mariupol to work on them, dismantling the blockages and helping to hide Russiaʼs war crimes.

This was announced by the mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, currently, the residents of Mariupol actually work for water. Vadym Boychenko adds that since April, citizens have not had access to food.

"What they showed in their propaganda videos — as if they were trying to distribute some food in April — packages and so on, is not happening today," he said.

Also, according to the mayor of Mariupol, the Russian occupiers turned half of the high-rise buildings in the city to ashes.

"There are 2,600 buildings in the city. 50% of them [by Russian occupiers] were destroyed to ashes. This is more than a thousand buildings. These are high-rise buildings, they are not the private sector, which is also destroyed in Mariupol," Vadym Boychenko said.

He added that according to the city authorities of Mariupol, the Russian occupiers have slowed down the pace of dismantling the debris. The bodies of thousands of Ukrainians killed by the Russians may still be under the destroyed buildings.