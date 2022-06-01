A hotline for relatives of captured or missing Ukrainian servicemen has been opened

A hotline for relatives of prisoners of war and missing members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has opened in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Multi-channel phone number: + 38 089 420 18 66. Ten phone lines will work simultaneously to receive calls.

"Everyone will be able to leave information about their relatives, receive psychological assistance, as well as clarify the rights of relatives of prisoners of war, missing persons, and the dead," the Interior Ministry reports.