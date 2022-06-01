Luhansk oblast military administration: Russian troops control 70% of Sievierodonetsk. Lysychansk is completely under the control of Ukraine

Russian troops control 70% of Severodonetsk. Some Ukrainian troops retreated to more advantageous, pre-prepared positions. The city of Lysychansk is completely under Ukrainian control.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai.

According to him, another part of the Ukrainian army continues to fight in the city.

There is no possibility to deliver humanitarian goods to Sievierodonetsk now. However, the hospital has a sufficient number of medicines and other medical supplies, and the humanitarian headquarters have stocks of food — according to Haidai, this may be enough for a while.

The evacuation has been suspended.

The head of the oblast military administration also said that the Russians are constantly shelling all Ukrainian-controlled settlements in Luhansk oblast.