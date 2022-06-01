The government has obliged Naftogaz to supply gas for hot water at a reduced price

The Cabinet of Ministers obliged Naftogaz to supply gas for hot water at a reduced price.

This is stated in the relevant government decree.

From June 1 to July 31, Naftogaz Trading is to sell gas to heat producers "in the volumes necessary for the provision of hot water supply services" at a price of UAH 7,420 per thousand cubic meters.

The price includes the tariff for transportation services and the coefficient used when ordering capacity for the day in advance.