UN: Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, more than 4,000 civilians have died

The Office of the UN High Commissioner reported that as of May 31, 4,113 civilians had been killed in the fighting in Ukraine. In addition, 4,916 people were injured.

This is stated in UN data.

The dead included 1,550 men, 1,023 women, 95 girls and 100 boys, as well as 1,276 adults and 69 children whose gender is currently unknown. Among the injured were 978 men, 658 women, 115 girls and 138 boys, as well as 168 children and 2,859 adults whose gender is currently unknown.

The largest number of civilian casualties was in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, 2,337 killed and 2,808 wounded. In other areas where fighting continues or continues, 1,776 people have been killed and another 2,108 injured.

At the same time, the UN emphasizes that these figures are not final, and the actual number of dead may be higher, because in many areas there are still heavy fighting.