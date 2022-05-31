A refugee from Popasna recognized her belongings on the tank of the Russian occupier. He looted civilian homes

A refugee from Popasna recognized things from her house on the tank of the Russian occupier, who stole them from the houses of local residents.

This was reported by the BBC.

Alina Korenyuk, who currently lives in Great Britain, recognized her belongings. She fled Popasna on February 24, and in April found herself in the British county of Nottinghamshire.

In Popasna Korenyuk worked in the police. She said that the Russian occupier was carrying a new boiler on the tank, which the couple wanted to install at home, but did not have time. Thereʼs also a tablecloth from the familyʼs summer home, a red blanket and new Disney baby sheets.

"We expected that the houses in Popasna would be looted, we have been told about it many times," she said.

According to her, some household appliances are hidden under blankets and sheets. The woman said that she left Popasna with a minimum of things. She currently lives in the UK with her two daughters, and her husband and mother are in relatively safe territory in Ukraine.