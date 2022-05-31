Ukraine has liberated more than a thousand settlements. Railways, electricity and other infrastructure are being restored on the ground

So far, more than a thousand settlements have been liberated from the invaders, and 45% of the railway service has already been restored.

This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Also, according to him, medical institutions resumed work in 326 settlements, and pharmacies were opened in more than 400. Reconstruction of the primary health care center is starting in Makariv, Kyiv oblast.

Eighty-five percent of deoccupied cities, towns and villages have electricity.