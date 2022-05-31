Prime Minister of Italy: Almost all major EU countries oppose granting Ukraine candidate status

The Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi stated that almost all major EU countries oppose granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession to the European Union. Therefore, it is unlikely that such a decision will be made at the summit in June.

He stated this at a briefing after the summit of EU leaders, Sky TG24 reports.

"Almost all major countries object to the status of a candidate for Ukraine in the EU. I would say almost all except Italy," Draghi said.

He said he did not yet see a way to overcome the resistance of these countries, so it is difficult to predict what the final decision will be. However, Draghi emphasizes that there is an opportunity for Ukraine to move quickly to this status.

The Italian Prime Minister said that EU leaders are waiting for the European Commissionʼs conclusion on Ukraineʼs compliance with the criteria for obtaining candidate status. According to him, the European Commission may present a plan that will allow Ukraine to obtain this status.