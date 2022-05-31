Google has selected the first 17 Ukrainian startups that will receive $ 100,000 in support

Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund has announced the first 17 Ukrainian startups to receive financial grants.
They will receive up to $ 100,000, as well as a mentoring program from Google, product support and credits in Google Cloud.
Which companies will receive funding:
- Almexoft: Low-code;
- CareTech Human;
- Dispensers;
- Dots Platform;
- Elai.io;
- Effy.ai;
- Handy.ai;
- Lab24;
- Mindly;
- JUSTICE;
- Pleso therapy;
- Private Tech Network;
- Releaf Paper;
- Respeecher;
- Skyworker;
- VanOnGo;
- ZooZy.
Startups are selected based on the criteria of the fund and the evaluation of the interview. You can apply here. The total amount of the fund is $ 5 million.