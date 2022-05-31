News

Google has selected the first 17 Ukrainian startups that will receive $ 100,000 in support

Date:

Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund has announced the first 17 Ukrainian startups to receive financial grants.

They will receive up to $ 100,000, as well as a mentoring program from Google, product support and credits in Google Cloud.

Which companies will receive funding:

  • Almexoft: Low-code;
  • CareTech Human;
  • Dispensers;
  • Dots Platform;
  • Elai.io;
  • Effy.ai;
  • Handy.ai;
  • Lab24;
  • Mindly;
  • JUSTICE;
  • Pleso therapy;
  • Private Tech Network;
  • Releaf Paper;
  • Respeecher;
  • Skyworker;
  • VanOnGo;
  • ZooZy.

Startups are selected based on the criteria of the fund and the evaluation of the interview. You can apply here. The total amount of the fund is $ 5 million.