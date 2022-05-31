Google has selected the first 17 Ukrainian startups that will receive $ 100,000 in support

Google for Startups Ukraine Support Fund has announced the first 17 Ukrainian startups to receive financial grants.

They will receive up to $ 100,000, as well as a mentoring program from Google, product support and credits in Google Cloud.

Which companies will receive funding:

Almexoft: Low-code;

CareTech Human;

Dispensers;

Dots Platform;

Elai.io;

Effy.ai;

Handy.ai;

Lab24;

Mindly;

JUSTICE;

Pleso therapy;

Private Tech Network;

Releaf Paper;

Respeecher;

Skyworker;

VanOnGo;

ZooZy.

Startups are selected based on the criteria of the fund and the evaluation of the interview. You can apply here. The total amount of the fund is $ 5 million.