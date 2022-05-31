Kharkiv agreements. The State Bureau of Investigation will launch a special investigation into the treason of Mykola Azarov

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has allowed to investigate the case of former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov, who is suspected of treason by a group of people with prior conspiracy.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The prosecutorʼs office established that Azarov acted in the interests of Russia when he signed an agreement on the presence of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine.

The content and terms of this agreement were imposed in Moscow by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on the eve of its signing on April 21, 2010.

With this act, Azarov extended the stay of the enemy fleet for 25 years, which allowed the Kremlin to increase military equipment at sea.