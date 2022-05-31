The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an engineer of the Antonov State Enterprise for justifying and supporting Russian aggression

The security service detained the design engineer of the state enterprise "Antonov" for distributing publications on the Internet justifying the invasion of Russian troops.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office.

The detainee was informed about the suspicion under the article propaganda of war (Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code). He actively supported and glorified Russian troops. At the same time, he is a resident of Irpin, which was destroyed by the Russians.

In addition to posts with the support of Russian troops, he published in March-April, according to investigators, a map of Ukraine allegedly distributed among neighboring countries. "There is no country like Ukraine. There are the outskirts of Russia", "For ours", and "Force in (V used instead of a word in Russian) truth " - such messages were promoted and supported by the suspect.

During the search, his computer equipment and mobile phones containing anti-Ukrainian content were confiscated. The court will soon choose a measure of restraint for him.