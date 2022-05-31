The Ministry of Sports has allowed competitions to be held in Ukraine — in safe places and without the audience

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has allowed sports competitions to be held in Ukraine during martial law. However, it can be done in safe places and without the audience.

MP Jean Belenyuk wrote about this on his Facebook page.

The order states that this is done so that Ukrainian athletes have the opportunity to prepare for international competitions.

It is also indicated that it is allowed to hold sports meetings of various national teams of Ukraine, but without the participation of minors under 16 years.