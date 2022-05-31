The Ukrainian Parliament asked the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against Patriarch Kirill and 7 other hierarchs

The Verkhovna Rada appealed to the National Security and Defense Council to apply personal sanctions against church leaders of the Russian Orthodox Church who systematically and actively support the war against Ukraine.
292 MPs voted for this decision.
The Council requests that sanctions be imposed against:
- Patriarch Kirill;
- the head of the department of external church relations of the ROC, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk;
- his deputy, archpriest Nikolai Balashov;
- Metropolitan Tikhon of Pskov and Porokhov;
- Archbishop of Syktyvkar and Komi-Zyryany Pitirim;
- Archpriest, writer, preacher, and teacher Artemiy Vladimirov;
- Metropolitan Archpriest, TV presenter Andriy Tkachev,
- Russian Orthodox theologian, teacher and publicist, Doctor of Theology, Professor of the Moscow Orthodox Theological Academy and Seminary Alexei Osipov.