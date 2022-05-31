The pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life faction ceased to exist in the Chernihiv City Council

The parliamentary faction of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life party has ceased its activities in the Chernihiv City Council.

This was reported by the city council.

The statement on the termination of the factionʼs activity was submitted by its chairman Viktor Sekhin during an extraordinary session on May 31. Its members will continue their activities as non-partisan deputies.

On March 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine had suspended a number of parties with ties to Russia during martial law. These parties include the Opposition Platform — For Life (OPZZh) and Shariy Party. On April 14, the Verkhovna Rada suspended the activities of the OPZZh faction