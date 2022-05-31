A Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners has been established in Ukraine. It was headed by the head of military intelligence

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, has been appointed head of the Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This was reported by GUR.

The relevant decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers. The main tasks of the Coordination Headquarters are:

ensuring the fulfillment of Ukraineʼs international legal obligations on the treatment of prisoners of war;

coordination of the activities of authorities, military formations, law enforcement agencies and public associations in the treatment of prisoners of war;

identification of ways and means of solving problematic issues related to the treatment of prisoners of war;

To collect and summarize data on prisoners of war, dead, missing, illegally detained by the occupiers, including civilians on both sides of hostilities in Ukraine, there is a National Information Bureau;

The procedure for appeals to relatives of prisoners of war remains unchanged. You can contact the National Information Bureau hotline at 1648 or 380 44 287-81-65 (for calls from abroad).