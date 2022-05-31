Part of the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk oblast, is already controlled by the Russians, they cannot move freely through the city, because the Ukrainian military remains there.

The head of the Luhansk oblast state administration Sergey Haidai reported about it on May 31.

Street fights continue in the city.

"The cityʼs surroundings are not threatened, there is a possibility of access to Lysychansk, the only thing is that they are moving to the city center. Street fighting continues," Haidai said, adding that about 15,000 civilians remain in the city.

In addition, the occupiers are planning an operation to clean up the surrounding villages, launch a battalion of soldiers there, and pull up Solntsepek-class equipment. The rest of Luhansk oblast is also being completely shot at.