Morning report of the General Staff: the Russian army storms the areas of Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka, fighting continues

The General Staff of Ukraine published the morning report as of May 31.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the main efforts of the Russians are focused on maintaining their positions and routes of supply, as well as creating conditions for further offensive. Civilian infrastructure was fired on in the villages of Dovhenke, Virnopillia, Hrushuvakha and Velyka Komyshuvakha. There was an attempt to storm near the village of Dovhenke, but the Russians were unsuccessful and retreated to their former positions.
- In the Donetsk direction, the Russian army is occupying the Armed Forces with mortars, artillery and multiple rocket launchers. The main efforts are to establish control over the city of Sievierodonetsk.
- In the Lyman direction, Russia is regrouping and preparing for the offensive. The occupiers tried to reconnoiter the routes of further advance in the area of the city of Lyman, but suffered losses and withdrew.
- In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russian army is storming the areas of Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka, and fighting continues.
- In the Bakhmut direction, Russia is storming the towns and villages of Zolote, Komyshuvakha, Nyrkove, Berestove, Pokrovske, and Dolomitne. Russia has no success, and hostilities continue.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia areas, Russia is trying to strengthen the group and make up for losses due to obsolete and restored equipment, as well as hit by aircraft on civilian infrastructure in the villages of Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriyivka.
- There were no active actions in the Sivershchyna direction, there were mortar shellings of settlements in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.
- In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russia continues to prepare for the offensive, studying possible ways to advance, supply weapons and military equipment.
- There was no active hostilities in the Kharkiv area, but the occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the villages of Terny, Lozova, Protopopivka, Rudneve, Sokolivka and others.
- In the South Buh direction without active hostilities, however, Russia continues to hit civilian targets in the villages of Oleksandrivka, Pribuzko, Posad-Pokrovskoe, Novohryhorivka, Osokorivka, Knyazivka and Trudolyubivka.
- In the Volyn and Polissia areas, the main efforts of the Belarusian military are focused on strengthening the protection of the state border, conducting reconnaissance and combat training.