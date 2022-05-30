South Ossetia has canceled a referendum on joining Russia

The so-called "president" of self-proclaimed South Ossetia [the Russian-occupied part of Georgia] Alan Gagloyev has suspended his predecessorʼs decree to hold a "referendum" for the "republic" to join Russia.

This is stated in the relevant decree of Gagloev.

He also decided to consult with the Kremlin "on the whole range of issues related to further integration."

It is noted that Gagloev in his decree noted the inadmissibility of a unilateral referendum decision on issues related to the legitimate rights and interests of Russia.