France will hand over to Ukraine another batch of Caesar self-propelled howitzers

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna announced the delivery to Ukraine of another batch of self-propelled howitzers Caesar.

She said this at a joint briefing with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during her visit to Kyiv on Monday, May 30.

"As you know, there will be new supplies of Caesar ACS soon, and we will continue to work together in this context," she said.

The column also said it could not comment publicly on future deliveries, but details will be available in a few weeks.

In total, Paris has already provided € 100 million in humanitarian aid, fire engines, and ambulances, as well as $ 2 billion to rebuild Ukraine.